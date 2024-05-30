Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.