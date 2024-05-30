Commerce Bank Has $977,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,988 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.