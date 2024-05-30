Commerce Bank Purchases 34 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $414.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.89 and a twelve month high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

