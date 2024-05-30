Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Community Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.50.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

