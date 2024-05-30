Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Community Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.50.
About Community Capital Bancshares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Capital Bancshares
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.