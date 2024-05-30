Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Larry L. Enterline Purchases 8,212 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Enterline acquired 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,975.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

