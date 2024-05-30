Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,547 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

