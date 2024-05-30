CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CorVel Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CRVL opened at $244.16 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $281.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Get CorVel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.