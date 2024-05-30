CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Acquires 40,000 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 39,600 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. As a group, analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

