D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 268.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

