Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
