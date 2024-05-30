Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Danaos Stock Up 4.0 %

DAC stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on DAC

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.