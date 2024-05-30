Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.59, but opened at $87.71. Danaos shares last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 58,814 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 59.04%. The company had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

