Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 2.8%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.82. 62,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,205,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 250.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 140,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

