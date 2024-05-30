David John Newman Buys 26,815 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,643.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:BOW opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

