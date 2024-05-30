David John Newman Buys 26,815 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,643.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bowhead Specialty Price Performance
NYSE:BOW opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $26.88.
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
