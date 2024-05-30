Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Michael F. Devine III Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DECK stock opened at $1,066.15 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $464.25 and a 1-year high of $1,083.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $882.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

