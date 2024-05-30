Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.18, but opened at $168.43. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $164.38, with a volume of 3,516,513 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

