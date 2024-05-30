Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.63

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 496015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

