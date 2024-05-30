DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.350-13.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.36.

DKS opened at $225.92 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

