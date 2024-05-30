Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
