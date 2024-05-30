Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

