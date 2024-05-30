Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 326,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

