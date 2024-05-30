Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,652,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 369.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 277,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 218,600 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 334,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

