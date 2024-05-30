Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $210,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,318,000 after purchasing an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,719,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 486,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.83.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

