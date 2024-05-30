Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 2,052 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $812.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $772.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $422.06 and a 12-month high of $820.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

