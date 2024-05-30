Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock Sells 35,200 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.04. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.94 and a 12-month high of C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.