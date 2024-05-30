Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after buying an additional 1,108,840 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,521,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 104,515 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

