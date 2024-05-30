Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) EVP Carla Chaney Sells 5,178 Shares of Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equifax Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $230.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

