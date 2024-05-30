Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) SVP James M. Griggs Sells 2,410 Shares

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equifax Stock Down 2.4 %

EFX stock opened at $230.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

