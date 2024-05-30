Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of ESKYF opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.
About Eskay Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Pivots Strategy to Compete with Rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.