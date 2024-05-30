Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

Shares of ESKYF opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

