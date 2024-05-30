Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.5 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

