ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Sells $462,291.60 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vikas Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60.

ExlService Stock Down 1.1 %

ExlService stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,930,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

