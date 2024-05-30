FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $407.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.67.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

