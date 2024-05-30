Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Harold N. Kvisle Purchases 3,100 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,990.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Harold N. Kvisle acquired 10,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total transaction of C$25,884.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00.

Shares of FTT opened at C$41.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

