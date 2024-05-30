First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCP stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
