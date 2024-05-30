First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCP stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.