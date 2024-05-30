First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 796.9% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FGBI opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.