First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

OTCMKTS FREVS opened at $16.48 on Thursday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.