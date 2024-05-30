First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
OTCMKTS FREVS opened at $16.48 on Thursday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
