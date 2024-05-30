First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2032 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,880,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 85,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

