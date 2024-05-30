First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FAAR opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2032 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.