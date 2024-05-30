FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.47

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.47, with a volume of 1398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,608,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 846,868 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Featured Articles

