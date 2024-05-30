Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 639.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,016,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

FLO opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 155.93%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.