Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,090,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,288,358 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $23.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Fluence Energy's quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

