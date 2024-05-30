Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBRX

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.