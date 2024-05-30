Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 28,584 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 255,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

