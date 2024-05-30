Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Raymond James

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.63.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.