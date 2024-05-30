Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to Sell at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

GNRC opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

