General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $293.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $301.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.