Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.91

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 195133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $21,588,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

