Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 750.0% in May

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

