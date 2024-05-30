GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $139.32 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.