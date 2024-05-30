GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 144.4% in May

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

AMDS stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

