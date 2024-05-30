GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 144.4% in May

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance
AMDS stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
