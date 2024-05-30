GSK (NYSE:GSK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

