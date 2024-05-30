H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 767,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,789,802 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $36.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

